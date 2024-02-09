Committee dismisses proposal to formalise non-formal schools

National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee has dismissed a legislative proposal that seeks to map and formalise non-formal learning institutions commonly found in informal settlements.

The basic education amendment bill sponsored by Mathare Member of Parliament Anthony Oluoch, if approved by the house, will compel the government to allocate an additional 2.8 Billion shillings annually to cater for capitation and learning of over 2 million pupils in informal settlements who are neither in public nor private schools.

The committee however feels this move could encourage the mushrooming of such institutions at the expense of developing formal schools.

Appearing before the national assembly budget and appropriations committee, Mathare MP said a majority of children in informal settlements are hardly admitted in either public or private schools, and their only source of education was non-formal institutions that are not recognized by the Ministry of Education.

The budget and appropriations committee however expressing reservations to the legislative proposal, fears formalising such institutions could fuel their upsurge.

Employment amendment bill

Meanwhile, employees may get an additional three months for maternity leave and two weeks for paternity leave if the national assembly adopts the employment amendment bill.

Defending the legislative proposal before the budget committee, the bill’s sponsor Naomi Waqo said the additional days would be optional and the employee would only receive half of their basic salary.

Currently, employees get three months for maternity and two weeks for paternity leave.