Committee on education reforms begins collection of public views

The presidential working party on education reforms has kicked off public engagements, with a tour of the central region in Nyandarua County.

The team led by Professor Stephen Kiama has said that they are not only collecting views on CBC alone but they will be collecting views on education reforms from ECDE to Adult education.

Speaking in Ol Kalou Secondary School, Prof. Kiama, said that Nyandarua people have shown concern for education and the main issues raised by parents and other education stakeholders in Nyandarua was whether the children should remain in Primary school or transition to secondary school after grade six.

He added that the task force wants something that will bring real transformation in the country, not education with an end to itself but an education that transforms the way we live.

On his part, Nyandarua Governor Dr. Kiarie Badilisha has lobbied for a university to be built in Nyandarua as it will be used for research on agriculture and at the same time open the county to other opportunities.

He says he has constituted a committee to give a report detailing how they can get a university in Nyandarua.

He however expressed his support for CBC but under a reformed framework that factors cost, access to learning, and capacity building on teachers.

The 42-member task force appointed by President William Ruto to evaluate the country’s Education system and come up with recommendations began conducting public participation forums today.

President William Ruto, on September 30, 2022, appointed the 42-member task force to evaluate the country’s Education system and come up with recommendations, key among them an appropriate structure to implement the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC).

President Ruto said the Working Party on Education Reform will work for a six-month period and will be required to submit to him a progress report every two months from the date of their appointment.

