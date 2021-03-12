Committee probes death of 7 infants in Baringo Referral Hospital

The County Assembly of Baringo has Friday commenced investigations following reports of seven infants who allegedly died over negligence in Baringo Referral Hospital.

The Health Committee is now urging mothers who lost their babies to come out to assist in the probe.

The preliminary investigation showed that only three babies who had been removed from the incubator had died.

The Committee during the probe will summon the CEC for Health Mary panga, Hospital administrator and medical supritendant to shed light on the circumstances children died at the facility.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The alleged deaths have since caused an uproar from members of the public and net citizens who claimed hospital incompetence and negligence in handling heath in the county.

Noor Oduor, a father who lost a child, had claimed that one of his twins died in an incubator and upon being called to sign a consent form, he said he saw other six infant bodies…. a statement the hospital has denied claiming malice.

According to reports received from a source, seven infants died while inside the incubator due to negligence. Medical students are allegedly said to have set the temperatures too high.

The source further revealed that the hospital forcefully discharged the mother from the maternity ward after they delivered.

The committee said they will conclude the findings within a week and those found culpable with face actions as per recommendations.