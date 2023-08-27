Committee summons Energy CS, Kenya Power boss over blackout

The National Assembly Committee on Energy has summoned Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir and Kenya Power CEO Joseph Siror to appear before it on Thursday next week to address the nationwide power outage that occurred on Friday.

The Energy Committee, chaired by Mwala MP Vincent Musyoka, wants the pair to issue a comprehensive account of the factors that led to the outage, which affected various areas including the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

This comes amid a statement released by Kenya Power explaining that it had to restore Uganda’s interconnector to enhance power recovery efforts around the country.

The company said it had to turn to electricity from Seven Fork Hydro power stations to kick-start the restoration exercise as they waited on Uganda.

The company added that electricity from Seven Fork takes a longer period as compared to electricity imported from Uganda (UETCL), which is faster but was unavailable at the time.

On Friday night, the country was plunged into darkness following a massive power outage that affected most parts of the country.