Committee summons Treasury CS for snubbing proceedings

The National Assembly’s Energy Committee has summoned Treasury Cabinet Secretary Professor Njunguna Ndungu for failing to appear before the Watchdog Committee three times.

The Chair of the committee Mwala Member of Parliament Vincent Musyoka says they are considering fining the CS Ksh.500,000 as per the standing orders of parliament for snubbing a committee’s proceedings consecutively.

The Cabinet Secretary was invited to respond on the process of issuance of Letters of Support to Independent Power Producers.

The committee for months has been investigating the rising cost of electricity.

Report by Abdiaziz Hashim