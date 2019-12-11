The Parliamentary Committee on Labour and Social Welfare wants the duration of training in youth polytechnics and vocational training be reduced to six months to attract youth.

The committee which is touring T-VET facilities in the country said many youths are shying away from vocational courses due to long period of the courses.

Committee Chairman and Bura Member of Parliament Ali Wario said the reduction will enable the government to offer training in special markets even in Dubai, Qatar or another country of the world willing to offer jobs.

The committee also noted with concern the low funding and old equipment in the vocational training centers and gaps in terms of manpower, which they advised will be made possible with proper funding.

Wario was accompanied by committee members Ronald Tanui Mp Bomet Central,James O K’Oyoo Muhoroni and Tom Odege MP Nyatike during the tour of National Industrial Training Authority and centers that are tested and certified by NITA.