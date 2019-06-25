MPs demand methodology used to carry out lifestyle audit

The National Assembly’s Finance Committee has termed the lifestyle audit carried out by the multi-agency taskforce and the Presidency on public servants as a sham.

The committee members drew the conclusion after the Treasury Chief Administrative Secretary Nelson Gaichuhie told them that 552 public servants were vetted and cleared.

Dissatisfied with the CAS responses, the committee directed that Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich appears in person to present information on the methodology used to audit the public servants.

Gachie appeared before the MPs to respond to several questions among them the status of the lifestyle audit ordered by the President.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The staffs from procurement, accounting and finance departments were sent home on compulsory leave one year ago to pave way for a lifestyle audit as directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta said that all public servants including himself will be subjected to lifestyle audits in a further step to control corruption.

The President said all public servants will be asked to explain the source of their wealth and all those found to have plundered public coffers will be put to task to explain the source of their wealth.

“You must be able to explain how you got your car, your house and land in comparison to what you earn,” said the President, who spoke after he launched the Miritini Mwache Kipevu link road.

The President said the lifestyle audit will be key amongst other measures put in place by the Government to curb the vice.

“Transparency is when all those in authority declare what they own and how they got their property,” said President Kenyatta.

The President issued an Executive Order requiring all government entities and public owned institutions to publish full details of tenders and awards from the 1st of July 2018.

The publication he said will allow members of the public to access the information including details of the items or services purchased, contract prices, and the particulars of the suppliers including owners, directors and beneficial ownership.

President Kenyatta ordered that all heads of procurement and accounting units to be vetted afresh saying the vetting will include subjecting the officers to polygraph tests to determine integrity.

The President said the war on graft will continue and no one will be allowed to politicise it.

“Corruption must end and those trying to politicise the issue will not succeed. A thief is a thief, he has no tribe. You cannot use your tribe to shield and justify yourself. We cannot afford to trivialise graft by politicking,” said the President.