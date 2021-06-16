Good baby feeding is a good foundation for future health and nutrition status.

Parenting is an unending journey of learning. Some of the mistakes parents make are simply because of lack of access to the right information, or too much information from unreliable persons. Lucy Chege, a licensed medical nutrition therapist was able to share with us some common mistakes parents make when feeding their babies.

Adding milk to porridge

This is a common wrong way of preparing porridge in effort to add taste. Other thinks that milk will add value to the porridge which is not true. Milk will actually hinder the absorption of essential nutrients such as proteins, vitamins and minerals from the porridge. Just cook your porridge as per the instructions but avoid adding milk.

2. Adding sugar to milk

To satisfy a sweet tooth does not mean you must add sugar, there are many ways of sweetening the porridge like blending a banana, berries and any other sweet fruit and mixing it with the porridge. The porridge can also be enriched by adding a blended boiled egg to it. Always opt for natural way of adding flavour, taste and limit too much added sugars.

3. Introducing cow’s milk before one year

Before the age of one, a child’s digestive system is not able to digest casein protein. Early introduction of cow’s milk or any other milk can lead to constipation. The casein present in cow’s milk is hard to digest which can colonise a child’s digestive system. It is also associated with nutritional anaemia in children since it lower in iron, as compared to breastmilk. Introducing other sources of milk after one year is recommended because at this time a baby is able to compensate for lost/missed nutrients with a well-rounded diet comprising of all food groups.

4. Using hard cereal porridge flour

It is common among some cultures to mix baby’s porridge flour with other foods such as yams, cassava, ground nuts. The additives are meant to fortify the flour making it more nutritious. Well, all these additives have different cooking time unlike porridge which cooks for just 15 minutes. 15 minutes is not enough time for cassava, ground nuts to cook properly and this leads to indigestion and it is harmful to your baby.

5. Late introduction of animal protein

Little intake of lean meat will do no harm to your child. Animal proteins, such as meat, eggs, and milk, are complete proteins, meaning they provide all of the essential amino acids our body needs. Animal products provide the highest-quality protein sources. Animal protein such as lean red meat helps in the production of hemoglobin by red blood cells. Timely introduction can help reduce and prevent occurrence of nutritional anemia among children aged 1-5 years.

6. Making feeding time a wrestling session

Make feeding time more friendly by feeding together and also sometimes going by your child’s desire. Yes, sometimes you will have to take the food in that corner or even run after them and this makes it fun for them. Don’t expect a one year old to sit with you on the dining table.

7. Monotonous feeding

Feeding only one type of food is boring to your baby because they want to explore different foods. Monotonous feeding is the major cause for food refusal. Practise food diversification by giving different sources of carbohydrates, proteins and variety of fruits and vegetables. A different food from the same group offers different nutrients. Having a meal plan for your baby will create room for diversification and variety.

8. Preparing tasteless foods

Prepare appealing food for your child and avoid boiling and mixing everything together. Boil what need to be boiled and fry and need to be fried. Add little healthy cooking oil like olive oil or canola and pinch of salt to add taste and flavour.

