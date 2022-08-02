Commonwealth Games: Mary Moraa progresses to the semis, Mawia bows  out

World Athletics Championship bronze winner Mary Moraa qualified for the semi final of the women’s 800m after winning her qualifying round at the ongoing Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium, Birmingham, UK.

Moraa clocked 1.59:22 to finish first ahead of Uganda’s Halima Nakayi and South African Prudence Sekogdiso who finished in second and third places respectively.

Moraa attributed her forward running technique to advice given to her by 2007 World champion over the distance Janeth Jepkosgei.

‘’The advice that I have received from my coaches and especially Janeth Jepkosgei who told me to go forward from the go and control the race’s pace because when I run from behind I get blocked’’,said Moraa.

She reckoned the field remains competitive ahead of the finals scheduled Saturday.

‘’There’s pressure because all the competitors that were at Oregon during the world championship are here but am in good shape and looking forward to doing well’’ added Moraa.

Meanwhile recently crowned Africa champion Jarinter Mawia missed out on the final spot after finishing fourth in her qualifying round in 2.00:95.

The heat was won by World silver winner England’s Kerry Hodgkinson who clocked 2.00:18 while Australian Catriona Bisset and Jemma Reekie of Scotland finished in second and third places respectively.

Mawia revealed that she experienced UK Visa hitch which forced her to make trips between Kenya and Britain for days.

‘’My training had been good but then after going to Oregon for the world athletics championships I encountered visa hitches to UK and was forced to take a total of five days travelling between here and UK trying to sort it out’’, said Mawia who won the women’s 800m African title in June.

The two first athletes across the finish line and two fastest qualified for the finals slated Saturday 6th at the Alexander Stadium.