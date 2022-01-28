Commonwealth games preparations underway

National Olympic Committee of Kenya [NOCK] Executive Committee on Friday held a meeting with Commonwealth Games Federations on the preparations towards Birmingham.

The agenda discussed included federations’ criteria of selection of athletes, coaches and managers.

Based on previous games experience, the Committee urged the federations to ensure inclusivity in the trials, to include athletes from the grassroots and ensure the communication for these events has been well publicized to give all Kenyans who qualify an opportunity to be in the team.

It came out strongly for National Federations to make their selection criteria public, to reach all stakeholders with sufficient notice given for national trials, where applicable.

Having agreed on adopting declarations and commitments during the Agnes Tirop Conference to guide reforms in the sports sector, NOC-K is also imploring Federations to ensure gender balance in appointing officials, with NOC-K already doing the same in athletes quota distribution.

In the spirit of inclusivity, the Federations with Para sports will also integrate them in their programs as they prepare towards the games set for 28th July to 8th August 2022. The Para sports in Birmingham will be Para Athletics, Wheelchair Basketball 3×3, Para Cycling, Para Lawn Bowls, Para Powerlifting, Para Swimming, Para Triathlon and Para Table Tennis.

The federations also gave a status on qualification of which they are all on track. Most sports are planning for their national trials and qualification events in February and March.

The individual sport in the Birmingham sports program are: Aquatics, Athletics, Boxing, Cycling, Gymnastics, Judo, Lawn Bowls, Squash, Triathlon, Wrestling, Table Tennis, Weightlifting. While Team sports are: Basketball 3×3, Beach Volleyball, Cricket T20- women, Hockey, Netball-women, Rugby Sevens men, Rugby Sevens women and Table Tennis Teams.

So far, two male teams have qualified for the games, the National Rugby Sevens Team and the Basketball 3×3. While one female team has qualified, the Basketball 3×3.

The individual sports will qualify through open quota allocation according to the quota given by Commonwealth Games Federation.

Stakeholder engagements are ongoing for the appointment of the various Games Management Committees.