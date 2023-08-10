Commonwealth Youth Games: Kenya dominates men’s and women’s 1500m races

Kenya bagged gold and silver in both the boys and girls 1500m races at the commonwealth youth games in Trinidad and Tobago.

Nancy Cherop won the women’s race clinching gold ahead of compatriot Janet Chepkoech who wound up second.

The men’s 1500m was also won by Kenyans after Josephat Sang recorded 3:37:66 to shatter the record previously held by fellow Kenyan Kumari Taki to win gold. Andrew Kiptoo finished second in a personal best 3:38:12.

In the para discus Titus Maundu in the class of T63 bagged Silver in a closely contested affair.

Titus who was recently introduced to the sport, managed to throw a distance of 20m.

Nicholas Kalonzo came 4th after a throw of 23.33m.

In Tobago the cub lionesses got in day four fighting for a bronze medal position against Fiji. They put on a spirited fight but went down 22-10. Before that they had played against Canada,a match the girls also lost 17-0 marking the end of their campaign at the games.

Triathlon finished their campaign in the super sprint mixed where Abdul Bagha and Iman Kaiza clocked 52:45