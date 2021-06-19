Communication Authority launches mobile app for cyber crime reporting

The Communications Authority (CA) of Kenya has launched a mobile application for reporting cybersecurity incidents, following a surge in detected cyber threats during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The mobile application, which complements the existing web-based reporting solution on the National KE-CIRT website, will facilitate government agencies, businesses and individuals to report cybersecurity incidents, track resolution status as well as process complaints.

Speaking in Nairobi, during the launch, CAK Ag. Director-General Mercy Wanjau said that the adoption and use of remote working tools, and online learning has perpetrated complex cyberattacks.

“There has been a tremendous rise in cybercrimes such as phishing attacks, data breaches, fake news, cyberbullying, personification, ransomware, child pornography, sextortion, amongst others,” noted Wanjau.

She added that the Authority is banking on the high mobile phone usage in Kenya, which currently stands at 61.4 million subscribers to report cybercrime incidents.

Wanjau highlighted that in the quarter ending March 2021, the Authority recorded 119 million cyber threats cumulative as compared to the entire 2019/2020 financial year which had a cumulative total of 110 million cyber threats.

“This means that at the end of this financial year we will record an exponential growth in cyber threats, a situation that has never been experienced in this country,” said Wanjau, adding that as all stakeholders, including government, cybersecurity community and individuals alike need to participate in building a resilient cyber environment.

She said that as an Authority they are doing more to create a safe cyberspace and incident reporting is one of the critical phases in the cybersecurity process and that is why they have developed the new reporting App.

“The mobile App will enable CA’s National KE-CIRT/CC to provide information to users on services, including insights into cybersecurity trends, easier access to cybersecurity best practice guides and offer access to round the clock cybersecurity tips and advisories,” explained Wanjau.

The launch of the App is the latest CAK’s initiative to deal with the menace of cybercrime, including undertaking regular awareness among users of ICT services, and vulnerable groups as children on the risks that abound in the digital space.

By KNA