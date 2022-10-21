Communications and Digital Economy CS Owalo is worth Ksh 645m

Communications and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary nominee Eliud Owalo says he is worth an estimated Ksh 645M.

The wealth is distributed across his Nairobi house which is valued at Ksh 120M, a residential house up country worth Ksh 70M, land up country worth Ksh 200M and 4 cars worth 15M.

Owalo told the National Assembly Committee on Appointments that he has ventured into commercial tree farming business which worth and estimated Ksh 160m and is putting up a hotel whose current worth is Ksh 80m.

Owalo holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) Degree in Human Resources Management and is currently pursuing a Doctorate of Philosophy degree in Strategic Management at the University of Nairobi.

He prides himself a Human resource management consultant who specialises on strategic planning.

Owalo said he is best suited to the position due to his experience working a s a consultant for various Government Ministries and parastatals in his 22 years career.

In 2017 Owalo served as head of Raila Odinga campaign secretariat as well as his chief campaigner. Thereafter he worked with the ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi before joining UDA where he was the Deputy Secretary in charge of policy.

“I am fully prepared to execute my mandate if this committee approves my appointment as Cabinet Secretary.