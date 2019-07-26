Communications Authority unveils new board

Information Communications and Technology (ICT)Cabinet Secretary (CS) Joe Mucheru has called on the newly inaugurated Communication Authority of Kenya (CAK) board to hit the ground running and address the pertinent issues affecting the sector.

Mucheru said that the question of competition and dominance in the telecommunications sector has been pending for a long time and added it is among the big issue the board must address.

Speaking on Friday while officially unveiling the new board, the CS said that as a country Kenya must support innovation and ensure the right regulations are in place saying failing to do so might cost the country the innovative edge currently in place.

Responding to queries over the appointment of Safaricom CEO, Mucheru said that as much as the government is a shareholder in the company they cannot dictate who to be appointed since there is a board which is responsible for that.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



“Their job is to ensure that they continue providing value to Kenyans and giving good returns to their investors and the government cannot interfere with their operations,” said Mucheru.

The CS added that there have been queries about Safaricom’s dominance in the market with some people proposing that the company should be split and have M-pesa as a separate company a move Mucheru said the government cannot force the telco into.

“If they want they can decide to split but they cannot be forced because of the huge investments operators put in forcing them to be innovative to get profits since voice revenue is going down,” said Mucheru and added that Mpesa provides revenue streams to expand new products like going into the 5G network.

“If we force them to split, investors will shy away from the country since they will be punished for innovation,” he insisted.

On the planned merger between Airtel and Telkom Kenya, Mucheru said the two are private entities and the government cannot interfere saying the matter is in the purview of the Competition Authority who are the regulator in such matters.

CAK chairman Ngene Gituku said with a board in place they can be able to move and accomplish some of the things they could not do without a board.

“Regulators don’t have many friends, we have enemies and friends as well but we must work to fulfill our mandate,” said Gituku adding that the CS has been firm on the issue of a new board and has been following up on the same.