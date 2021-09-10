Communities hosting refugees benefit from government projects

Communities hosting refugees in the Northeastern region have started ripping the fruits of the government’s support through the Kenya Development Response to Displacement Impacts Project (KDRDIP) funded projects.

Early this week, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa launched the projects that included three boreholes, construction of patients’ wards and staff residency at Dertu Health Centre in Dadaab constituency and two boreholes in Fafi constituency.

According to Wamalwa, the boreholes will ensure a sufficient supply of water for both human and livestock consumption, especially during drought seasons.

“With these boreholes, you will have enough water for your use and for the livestock. We will also increase water trucking to areas which do not have boreholes because the water tracks which have been supplying water to you will supply to those areas,” Wamalwa said

Wamalwa also visited the Lamahuran farm in Fafi sub-county that was started by a help group after receiving a Ksh 500,000 grant from KDRDIP.

The farm’s chair Abdullahi Abdi said that the group had been making huge profits from selling the farm produce.

“First time we made a net profit of Ksh 200,000 from tomato sales and currently targeting a profit of Ksh 300,000 from onions. We have also been selling mangoes from this farm, which on a good season we make Ksh 200, 000 profit,” Abdullahi said

Hawa Mathobe is the chairperson of Nanigi Women Group who started a small business after receiving its share of Ksh 500,000. From the shop at Nanigi centre, the group earns a net profit of Ksh23,000 every month.

“We have also set up businesses for individual members who bring Ksh 3,000 every week. We save this money in our bank account and share it at the end of the year,” Mathobe added.

The women group has also ventured into livestock keeping where they buy goats from locals and transport them for sale in other counties for sale.

During the 2020/2021 financial year, KDRDIP disbursed Ksh 60 million to 120 groups in Garissa county alone, which has seen improved livelihood for communities in the select sub-counties.

The CS revealed that from the positive impact the project has had on the communities; the government will seek to have the World Bank project for another five more years.

He said that the government will release Ksh 1.4 billion this financial year for Garissa County and thanked the communities for continued support in hosting refugees.

“As a national government, we thank the communities who have hosted refugees in all these years. We know it has not been easy but as the international community grapples with the issue of refugees, now, and in the future, we must thank particularly those of you who have hosted refugees in Dadaab and Kakuma,” Wamalwa said

“We know the impact that this has had on the communities and that is why we are here with the support of the World Bank to see how to improve the lives and the livelihood and deal with the impacts it has had on your lives as well as the environment,” he added.