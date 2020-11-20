Communities living in northern Kenya urged to shun inter-clan conflicts

Communities living within northern Kenya have been urged to shun inter-clan conflicts, rivalries that have been blamed for tens of deaths and destruction of property.

Speaking during the commissioning of the newly created Kiliwehiri sub-county, North Eastern regional commissioner Nicodemus Ndalana said perennial altercations between communities living in the area have only acted to compromise the region’s potential.

Ndalana says the government has put in place elaborate measures including deployment of more security personnel to the region to ensure the vice is eradicated.

Area leaders led by Mandera county assembly speaker Mohamed Adankhalif thanked president Kenyatta’s government for establishing two new sub counties in Mandera county.

Banisa MP Kullow Maalim Hassan pledged to rally his constituents and regional leaders to support the president in his development agenda.

Area residents thanked the government for commissioning the new subcounty saying it will help boost the regional economy.

Banisa and Kiliwehiri sub counties have faced the brunt of inter clan conflict with the latest being last year’s clashes that left 13 people dead and dozens displaced.

North eastern Kenya has witnessed a pattern of conflict between communities living in arid areas often blamed on scarce resources and inter-communal animosity exacerbated by political rivalry.