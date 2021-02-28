Community based group drums up support for BBI in Mombasa

Tend Luo, a community based organization in Mombasa has vowed to popularize the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional amendment bill in the region.

The group’s patron Nicolas Otieno says they will tour the six sub counties of Mombasa to ensure that residents understand the BBI document well.

Otieno said BBI will ensure more resources trickle down from the National Government to the 47 devolved units in the Country.

He said the BBI report seeks to ensure greater inclusivity, fairness, equity and accountability in the allocation and distribution of national resources across the 47 counties.

Otieno said it will give the youth an opportunity to engage in meaningful economic activities due to the increase in the county allocations and exemption of businesses taxes.

He spoke after opening a BBI coordination office as he distributed a simplified version of the BBI document in Mikindani ward of Mombasa where he urged the residents to endorse it during the referendum.

Chairman of Tend Luo Jakonea Obado said the BBI will deliver Kenyans from the chains of marginalization and herald meaningful development through enhanced resource allocation.

He said BBI will increase allocation to the counties from the current 15 per cent to 35 per cent which will see the devolved units realize meaningful development at the grassroots.

Obado said the document acts as a remedy to the historical, political, social and economic injustices that have faced Kenyans for generations.

Mary Mumbe, a grassroots women leader said BBI advocates for inclusivity and representation of marginalized groups especially women and youth through leadership positions.