Community conservation plan for Mkunumbi Mangrove Forest launched

The Mkunumbi Mangrove Forest, part of Lamu’s extensive 3,172-hectare mangrove system within a larger 37,000-hectare reserve, launched its Participatory Forest Management Plan (PFMP) 2024–2029 Wednesday at the Mkunumbi Social Hall.

This initiative, developed collaboratively by the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and Wetlands International, engages diverse stakeholders in a participatory approach, ensuring the plan reflects local community interests.

The PFMP aims to bolster mangrove conservation by accelerating mangrove restoration efforts and enhancing social protection, ultimately improving livelihoods for communities around the forest.

Representing the Chief Conservator of Forests, Francis Kariuki commended the Mkunumbi Community Forest Association (CFA) for its conservation dedication and urged effective implementation of the PFMP to maximize the forest’s socioeconomic benefits.

The Mkunumbi CFA, composed of various communities near the Mkunumbi, Shela, Kiongwe, Mokowe, Lamu, and Kimbo Creeks, expressed appreciation for the support from KFS and partners.

The CFA Chair highlighted the community’s growing commitment to conservation, which has led to ecological improvements.

The event was attended by key officials, including Head of Legal Services Esther Keige, RFC James Mburu, RC Michael Kokwee, CFC Lamu Samuel Lodiro, and Forest Station Manager Lucas Musasia.

Representatives from KEMFRI, KEFRI, WWF-Kenya, NGAOs, KWS, and other stakeholders were also present to support the launch.