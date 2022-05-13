Community elders in Marsabit surrender 3 illegal firearms

ByBeth Nyaga
Community elders based in Bubisa, Marsabit County have Friday morning surrendered three firearms to security officers based in Turbi.

Through the area Chief Joseph Jirm, the elders surrendered two Ak-47 assault rifles and a G3 rifle.

This comes after a call by the government to the warring communities in the area to embrace peace as the surest way of assuring sustainable development.

The sub-county security team comprising of police, DCI and National government officers welcomed the move and urged other elders to emulate the good example set by their Bubisa counterparts.

https://twitter.com/DCI_Kenya/status/1525055872229056513 

  

