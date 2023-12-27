Community football clubs the backbone of Kenyan soccer, CS Owalo says

Information,Communication and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has reiterated the government’s commitment to lift the standard of football in the country.

Owalo reckoned that football was a key avenue to create jobs for the youth its development and spurring its growth was one of the key agendas of the government.

He however said for the sport to return to its glorious days more efforts need to be done in supporting community football clubs

“Youth and women empowerment is at the center of the Kenya Kwanza administration and sports is very key in this quest,” he said.The CS said reviving and supporting community clubs was the only way for the country to grow the sport whose ratings have dropped significantly over the years.

Owalo earlier this week held a meeting with FKF premier league side Muhoroni Youth FC and donated tracksuits and Ksh.500,000 to the club Owalo .

The CS also pledged to help the team the only top flight side from Luo Nyanza find a sponsor

“We have the social responsibility to grow Muhoroni Youth FC because this is the only team from Kisumu and the Nyanza region that is playing in the Premier League,” he said.