Comoros Jet in, briefly held at JKIA, bailed out by FKF ahead of AFCON qualifier  

Comoros national soccer team was left stranded for hours on their arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Tuesday evening after failing to raise visa fees.

Comoros is set to face Kenya’s Harambee Stars at Moi International sports Centre on Wednesday evening in group ‘G’ qualifier of the 2022 Africa Cup Of Nations.

The 49 man contingent got stranded at the airport after failing to raise the required USD 50 per person on entry visa fee .However the host federation Football Kenya Federation stepped in and bailed their opponents who were blamed for withholding key information regarding their travel.

Comoros leads the standings on 4 points from two games while Kenya is second on 2 points. Egypt is third while Togo is placed 4th with a point.

The match sponsored by betting firm BETIKA will be broadcast live on KBC Channel 1 TV kicking off at 7PM east African time.