Company introduces employee outsourcing model in flower industry  

Flower farms can now outsource employees from a pool created and managed by The Manpower Company.

The outsourcing model creates work opportunities for employees while affording employers flexibility; an invaluable benefit for industries that experience seasonality.

“Our wide database of experienced human resource enables rapid mobilization of fit-for-purpose teams to job sites at short notice,” said Kelly Gitari, Human Resources (HR) Manager at The Manpower Company who explained that the service comprises recruitment, employee social welfare, retention, payroll processing and payment, compliance with all pertinent laws, industry specific regulations and tripartite agreements.

She added: “We employ in our name and assign employees to a client’s site, thereby taking responsibility for the contractual relationship with employees.”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The model helps build capacity thereby enhancing succession planning.

It manages attrition ensuring the client’s operations continue without interruptions and also provides employment insights.

Clients are kept abreast of developments in HR to embrace best practice. “We are members of the Agricultural Employers Association (AEA) and National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) accredited,” said Ms Gitari.

Human Resource outsourcing as a strategic tool relieves businesses of employee responsibilities enabling them to focus on what they do best.

“In addition to allowing you to concentrate on your core business, outsourcing creates employment for local communities. It reduces compliance risk, employment liability and increases efficiency and productivity. Other notable benefits include rapid access to a pool of seasoned employees hence reduced uncertainty, and enhanced industrial peace through mediation and conflict resolution,” said Ms Gitari.