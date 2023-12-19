Home Business Competition watchdog fines Carrefour Ksh 1.1B

Competition watchdog fines Carrefour Ksh 1.1B

Ronald Owili
Rachid Nouri, Carrefour East Africa Regional Director for Finance, Majid Al Futtaim (centre) and Shehryar Ali, Senior Vice President and Country Manager for East Africa and Indian Ocean Islands, Mastercard (right) launch their festive season campaign offering a 20% discount for Mastercard users at Carrefour.
Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) has fined Majid Al Futtaim Hypermarkets Limited, the owner of Carrefour Ksh 1.1 billion for abusing buyer power involving two suppliers.

The authority says the retailer had been found to have abused its superior bargaining position over Pwani Oil  Products Limited and Woodlands Company Limited.

The retailer has also been ordered to refund Ksh 16.7 million in irregular rebates and expunge all clauses in its contracts that facilitate abuse of buyer power.

More to follow….

 

 

 

