Competition watchdog fines Carrefour Ksh 1.1B

Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) has fined Majid Al Futtaim Hypermarkets Limited, the owner of Carrefour Ksh 1.1 billion for abusing buyer power involving two suppliers.

The authority says the retailer had been found to have abused its superior bargaining position over Pwani Oil Products Limited and Woodlands Company Limited.

The retailer has also been ordered to refund Ksh 16.7 million in irregular rebates and expunge all clauses in its contracts that facilitate abuse of buyer power.

More to follow….