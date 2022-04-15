Comprehensive wins for Bii, Mandago in UDA Uasin Gishu primaries

Chelilim Jonathan Bii will fly the United Democratic Alliance party Gubernatorial flag in Uasin Gishu County after garnering 71,152 votes in the primaries.

Bii beat his closest challenger Julius Bitok who garnered 59,001 votes in results announced shortly before 5pm Friday evening, after a push and shove occasioned by delays in tallying the votes.

His supporters burst in dances and ululations once the results were displayed on a projector at Hill School the County tallying center.

Other candidates in the Uasin Gishu Gubernatorial race included former SRC Chairperson Sarah Serem who garnered 19,112, Caleb Kositany who got 17,150, Veska Kangogo with 7463, David Singoei with 5060 and Solomon Maritim with 1032.

In the Senate contest, incumbent Governor Jackson Mandago emerged victorious with 75,847 votes followed by Mutai Oliver Kipchumba with 55,854. Robert Kemei Rotich was third with 32,167 while Edwin Kiplagat and Mitei Maxwell were 4th and 5th with 6,930 and 3,858respectively.

Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Boss Shollei is on course to retain her seat after winning the UDA party ticket with 94,342 votes.

Lelei Rael Chebichii was second with 54,961 votes, Hellen Jeptoo Ruto third with 23,755votes while Kubania Catherine Ntinyari was 4th with 4,209 votes.