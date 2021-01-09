Concern amid increase in accidents along Nairobi-Nakuru highway

The number of accidents along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway has doubled in the last three months adversely overstretching services at the trauma center in Naivasha sub-county hospital.

The most affected are motorcycle operators and pedestrians with the move to ease travel regulations contributing to the rise in the number of the accidents.

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government introduced curfew and outlawed night travels, a move that saw the number of accidents in the country drop sharply.

This emerged when Stima Sacco handed over a renovated female ward to the health facility after undergoing a Ksh400,000 renovation.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



According to the Superintendent of the Level IV hospital Dr Angeline Ithondeka, services at the trauma and emergency center in the facility were overwhelmed by accident victims.

She noted that the hospital which serves over 600 patients daily was serving the Nairobi-Nakuru and the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu roads which had recorded an increase in accident cases.

“We have seen an increase in the number of accidents involving pedestrians and motorcycles mainly around December after the government relaxed the travel regulations,” she said.

While thanking Stima Sacco, she added that they were working with other stakeholders including traffic police to train the motorcycle operators on road safety so as to reduce the accidents.

The CEO of the Sacco Dr Gamaliel Hassan said that they were keen to give back to the hospital due to the high number of patients and accident victims who benefitted from it.

Hassan noted that due to its location, the hospital was suited to serve tens of accident victims and hence the need to expand its trauma center and equip it.

“We are planning to use Sh1m every year on this hospital which serves the community and comes to the rescue of tens of accident victims,” he said.

The hospital chairman Dr. Simon Kanyingi said that works on a new HDU and ICU were at an advanced stage to address the high number of patients seeking services in the facility.

He noted that the hospital served the nearby counties of Nyandarua, Kiambu, Kajiado and the two highways and hence the need to increase its bed capacity.

“We are seeking donors to support in the construction of an oxygen plan and to acquire an incinerator as part of improving our services,” he said.

Viwandani MCA Eric Gichuki added that the Sh300m outpatient wing that is under construction by Kengen would be complete by April.

“The ultra modern wing is 80 percent done and once complete it will greatly improve health services in this region,” he said.