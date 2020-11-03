Concern as 52 students at Kolanya High school test positive for Covid-19

Ongoing efforts aimed at fully re-opening learning institutions in the country were put to test on Tuesday after 52 students at Kolanya Boys High school in Busia County tested positive for Covid-19.

Random tests conducted on 100 individuals at the school revealed that the students as well as six of their teachers and two members of the support staff had contracted the virus.

Confirming the results, Busia governor Sospeter Ojaamong said health workers have been deployed to the institution with those who tested positive now in isolation.

The latest development coming just a day after Education cabinet secretary George Magoha ruled out suspending learning for those who have already resumed school in the wake of a spike in Covid-19 infections.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Speaking at Mukuru Primary School in Mukuru Kayaba informal settlement during a tour to assess learning and delivery of desks for schools, Magoha said consultations on a possible full re-opening of schools were ongoing at every level of government with president Uhuru Kenyatta set to engage governors and other stakeholders on Wednesday. The president has called for a meeting with the 47 county chiefs on Wednesday to review the impact of the phased reopening of the economy amid a surge in Covid-19 infections in the country.

In the second phased re-opening, President Kenyatta allowed bars to resume operations until 10 pm and extended the curfew for a further sixty days with an adjustment of effective hours to between 11 pm and 4 am. The president also announced an increase in the number of guests attending funerals, weddings, mosque and church services.

The ministry of education and that of health have been monitoring events since the partial re-opening of schools early last month that saw Grade 4, standard eight and Form four learners resume learning under a revised calendar.