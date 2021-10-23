Concern as Kilifi residents keep off voter registration centers 

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has raised concern over the alarmingly low rate of voter registration.

IEBC Commissioner Irene Masit lamented that despite Kilifi County having the highest population in the Coast region, the number of potential voters turning out to register was very disappointing.

Commissioner Masit noted that the commission had managed to register a paltry 17,000 new voters out of the targeted 166,000 potential voters in the county since the mass voter registration exercise began.

She added that one of the challenges the commission was facing was the fact that majority of people had not collected their national identity card at the offices of National Registration Bureau.

“Our main target for registration is the youths of this country but it has turned out that they are the very people who are not turning out to register,” said Ms. Masit.

Her sentiments were echoed by the Kilifi County Election Manager Mr. Abdul Wahid Hussein, who said that more than 137,000 youths had received national identity cards in the county since 2017 and were eligible to register as voters.

He however lamented that voter registration clerks in all the 35 wards had remained idle as the youths gave the registration centers a wide berth.

“Kilifi county has the highest number of wards in the region and the commission has allocated three biometric voter registration kits per ward, and we were expecting to register many of the young potential voters, but to our dismay the opposite is the case,” said Abdul Wahid Hussein.