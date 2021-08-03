Concern as more critics of Tunisia’s president are arrested

Rights groups and social media users have raised concerns about freedoms in Tunisia as more critics of President Kais Saied have been arrested.

“Two members of parliament from El Karama and Ennahdha parties, Maher Zeid and Mohamed Affes are in detention,” the leader of El Karama party Seifeedine Makhlouf wrote on Facebook.

The North African country is still without a prime minister since the president sacked Hichem Mechichi on 25 July and decided to freeze parliament. He also stripped MPs of their immunity.

On Friday, Independent MP Yassine Ayari was arrested after he described President Saied’s recent action as “a coup” against the constitution. Mr Zeid and Mr Affes also criticised the president’s move.

Ennahda, the largest party in parliament, has denounced the measure as “a violation” of the constitution and called for “dialogue to restore democracy” in the country.