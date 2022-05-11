Concern Raised over Funding of Campaigns as those Engaging in Illegal Dealings Cautioned

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i was in Naivasha for the Annual National Conference on Criminal Justice Reforms. It is here that the CS questioned the source of money for a section of the political class during this electioneering period. The CS warned that the country risked a large number of criminals buying their way into elected office through money laundering, calling for a multi sectoral approach in taming the vice. To secure the general election, the CS said at least 10,000 specialized officers had been mobilized and deployed under a multi-sectoral approach.

  

