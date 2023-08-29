Concerns abound over businessman Rai’s abduction

The Law Society of Kenya, Amnesty International Kenya, Kenya Human Rights Commission, and HAKI Africa have raised their concerns over the recent abduction and release of businessman Jaswant Singh Rai.

Human rights groups claim that the abduction of the businessman could signal the return of extrajudicial killings that according to them are slightly on the rise.

This comes as a section of Azimio Leaders led by the Minority leader in the Senate, Stewart Madzayo castigated the manner in which the businessman was apprehended, even as allegations are levelled against him of stifling the revival of the sugar sector in the country.

Police are currently investigating the matter which saw the businessman kidnapped by armed men in broad daylight at the intersection of Wood Avenue and Lenana Road.