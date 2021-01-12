Concerns over missing learners as schools reopen

Senior government officials have expressed concern over missing learners in Kisii County schools one week after schools reopened in the country.

The officials including Permanent Secretaries for Gender, Prof. Collette Suda, Health, Susan Mochache and East African Community, Dr. Desai Kevit noted that various stakeholders had moved to trace the missing learners to bring them back to school.

The government officials spoke Monday during an operation back to school tour to assess the situation in public primary and secondary schools where they got first hand information on how the learners, teachers and education field officers were coping during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at Tendere Primary School in Gucha Sub-county, Prof. Suda applauded the schools in the area for implementing the Ministry of Health Guidelines for containing spread corona virus including water points for hand washing, soap and sanitizers.

Prof. Suda however cited lack of space for proper social distancing saying the challenge was due to population pressure and lack of adequate infrastructure which was common in various institutions, but assured the government was putting up additional classes and dormitories to alleviate the problem.

Suda applauded the head teachers and school principals for being innovative by transforming dining halls among other buildings into classrooms and dormitories to create more room for social distancing.

She noted that government administration officers led by the Deputy County Commissioners and Assistant County Commissioners were helping to find the missing students including those pregnant to bring them back to school.

Speaking later at Set Green Hill Academy in the outskirts of Kisii town, PS Mochache said private schools were more advantaged than public because their population was much less, enabling ample space for social distancing, but lamented over those that permanently closed due to the impact of the global pandemic.

Mochache said no school in the county was adversely affected by Coronavirus infection and that majority of schools were doing well in controlling its spread.

The Officials also visited Mobamba Primary School in Masaba South, Suguta girls Secondary school in Nyamache and Bishop Mugendi Secondary school in Sameta Sub-counties where they distributed reusable masks, soap and sanitizers.