Concert Nyumbani to be hosted by Azziad Nasenya alongside Mwaniki Mageria

Concert Nyumbani, is set to be the biggest entertainment event in Kenya that will air on 10 TV stations simultaneously, including KBC and Y254.

Sponsored by the Kenyan Film Commission, the concert is aimed at celebrating Kenya’s emerging talent amid COVID-19 and the country’s subsequent lockdown.

The show will be hosted by none other than Azziad Nasenya, one of Kenya’s emerging talent. Seemingly overnight, Azziad Nasenya, a Broadcast journalism student, went from being a moderately viewed Tik Tok creator to a popular creator appearing in multiple TV interviews and with over fifty thousand Twitter followers during the country’s, since lifted, lockdown.

This Sunday, we’re making history.

The biggest entertainment event in Kenyan television history, #ConcertNyumbani , will broadcast on ten television stations simultaneously at 2 p.m. on 19/7/2020. Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Hosted by @AzziadNasenya and @NikiMags pic.twitter.com/GZ9jy2qtX9 — Eugene Mbugua (@KipNoey) July 15, 2020

The concert will also be an appreciation of all the Kenyans who have gone out of their way to help their fellow countrymen during this crisis.

Hart the band and Bensoul will be among the artistes performing during the concert.

Concert Nyumbani is a production by Documentary & Reality Television Limited and directed by Eugene Mbugua, Enosolik and Kayt Kioko of Kipenz Films.

