Mombasa International Airport buzzed with excitement as Condor Airlines made its first inaugural flight to Kenya, bringing 156 tourists from Germany.

Adorned with a vibrant green and white design serving the Mombasa-Zanzibar-Frankfurt route, the newly rebranded A330-900(Neos) made a striking entrance at Mombasa International Airport. This larger aircraft promises to enhance travel connectivity to the region.

Condor Airlines, confirming the move on July 11, seeks to replace its aging Boeing 767-300ER widebody fleet with the more modern A330-900s to increase its long-haul capacity.

This news comes when Kenya Airports Authority has recently undergone significant leadership changes. A recent power disruption in the country saw the removal of the former Kenya Airports Authority Managing Director, Alex Gitari, and Fred Odawo, Engineering General Manager.

Gitari’s position was filled by Henry Ogoye, who previously served as the Head of Corporate Planning and now acts as the Managing Director in an interim capacity. Simultaneously, Eng. Samuel Mwochache was appointed General Manager of Engineering in an acting capacity.

Cabinet Secretary for Roads, Transport, and Public Works Kipchumba Murkomen addressed the issue, saying that the termination of contracts, including that of the former Managing Director, was done “by mutual consent.”

The recently experienced outage affected Terminal 1A of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, a significant facility at the airport. However, the control tower and runways remained unaffected.

Other additional changes made at the airport authority include Alex Gogo, the JKIA airports manager, who was relocated to Moi International Airport, Mombasa, replacing Peter Wafula, who assumed duties at Kisumu International Airport. Ms. Selina Gor, the Airport Manager at Kisumu International Airport, was appointed airport manager at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.