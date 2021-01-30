Conduct peaceful campaigns, Machakos Senate aspirants urged

Candidates vying for the Machakos Senatorial seat have been urged to carry out their campaigns in a mature and peaceful manner.

The call was made by the Machakos County Commissioner Mr. Fredrick Ndunga when he addressed wananchi in Masinga sub County during a tour. Mr. Ndunga expressed satisfaction with the way the aspirants have so far conducted their campaigns and assured them of adequate security during and after the exercise.

He urged them to desist from uncivil conduct and utterances during the campaigns. “The campaigns have started off well with no ugly incidents so far. We are praying that the aspirants will maintain this situation throughout the exercise,” Mr. Ndunga added.

So far, eleven aspirants have been cleared by the IEBC to compete for the seat which fell vacant following the death of former area senator Boniface Kabaka in December last year.

The by-election is slated for March 18, 2021. Among the cleared candidates is former minister for water Mutua Katuku who is vying on a Maendeleo Chap Chap and Ms Agnes Kavindu Muthama on a Wiper ticket. Others include Urbanus Muthama vying on UDA ticket, Francis Musembi Munyambu (Independent), Sebastian Nzau Nthama (Independent), Simeon Kioko Kitheka (Grand Dream Development Party) and John Kioko Musingi (Muungano Party).

Already, the candidates have kicked off their campaigns in earnest.