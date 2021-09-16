Conflict between farmers and herders in Rumuriti rages

Tension is still high in Rumuruti – Laikipia county after two people among them a police officer were injured as conflict between herders and farmers continue to escalate.

On Wednesday morning angry residents killed a cow and left others with cuts after they strayed into Rumuruti town.

The herders believed to be from the neighboring pastoralist counties staged retaliatory attacks injuring a police officer who was on his private farm at Marura area.

The police officer is admitted to a hospital in Rumuruti. A section of the Rumuruti Nanyuki road remained closed for hours as herders blocked vehicles from accessing the town.

According to the Rumuruti LHS Medical Officer Arthur Mumero they have so far treated six people who sustained deep wounds while another has been referred to Nyahururu Level Hospital for specialized care.

Rumuruti is about 45 kilometers to Ol Moran where an operation to flush out bandits who had caused mayhem is ongoing after the government declared the area disturbed.

Joyce Mwangi, a farmer in Mathenge area is counting losses. She says the herders in search of pasture drove their animals into her 28 acres of maize farm, 2 acres of butternuts, and one acre of capsicum.

She is pleading with the government to look for a permanent solution to the frequent invasions and insecurity in the area.