Confusion as Court stops KNUN elections on D-day

Written By: Hunja Macharia

Confusion marred the Kenya National Union of Nurses elections slated for yesterday after the Labour Court suspended the exercise following a petition by Ms Halima Adan.

Lady Justice Maureen Onyango gave the orders on 26th Friday saying, “Should any election be carried out, the interested party who is the union Secretary General Seth Panyako, is restrained from any change of officials arising from the election until further orders of the Court.”

Ms Halima Adan who is the former Machakos County nurses’ Secretary General together with other nurses filed an application in court accusing Panyako of gross violations of existing nurses’ constitution and presiding over a flawed election process.

“We are going to stop Panyako from using Kenyan nurses for his selfish gain. We are therefore calling on all nurses across the country to stand firm and demand for justice and fair representation as we walk this journey in the law courts believing that justice will be done,” said Halima Adan.

Ms Adan further accuses Seth Panyako of ethnic profiling claiming he referred to her as a “terrorist.”

“He has in the past described me as a terrorist, and insulted me as being foolish, threatening that they are waiting for me. I urge him to stop it forthwith,” said Halima.

The application will come up for mention before the Trial court on 4th March 2021.

