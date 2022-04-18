Confusion, delays hit Ford Kenya party nominations

Hell broke loose in Kabula Ward after Ford Kenya party supporters protested over missing voting materials ahead of the nominations.

Returning officers were roughed up by the voters who had camped at the polling station for six hours only to receive news about the missing ballot boxes and ballot papers.

The officers were forced to seek refuge behind the police officers in fear for their lives from the irate mob.

The returning officers were forced to admit that all wasn’t in good despite the party having communicated to them about printing ballot papers.

Returning officer Celestine Wafula admitted that the ballot papers and ballot boxes had gone missing and some arrangements were being made to ensure the papers’ materials arrived.