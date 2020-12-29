Congestion nightmare as Kenyan schools reopen Monday

Education stakeholders are calling on the government and well-wishers to support schools that are facing a challenge in implementing the Covid-19 safety protocols.

Their call coming after it emerged that several schools are ill-prepared with just a few days left before they re-open.

New measures require that classrooms should have appropriate physical distance between learners to curb the spread of Covid-19. Classrooms should have not more 20 learners which is impossible due to congestion occasioned by 100 per cent transition.

At Precious Kids Center in Trans Nzoia County, for instance, not much has been achieved with only a few days remaining before children report back to school.

The non-governmental institution which hosts over 200 children with special needs usually depends on well-wishers.

The financial constraints make it difficult to set up the Covid-19 containment measures.

They are calling on the government and well-wishers to assist schools that are in dire need of resources and infrastructure.

Primary School Headteachers have also expressed concerns that an influx of learners in public primary schools in January may be a litmus test of the implementation of Covid-19 containment measures in the learning institutions.

Kenya Primary Schools Headteachers Association chairperson Nicolas Githemia says there has been little focus on mitigation of Covid-19 at the Primary School level, a situation that has left headteachers very worried.

Similar concerns have been expressed in Naivasha. According to Naivasha Mp Jane Kihara, the government had done little in supporting the schools in terms of more classrooms, masks and running water.

She was however optimistic that despite the challenges facing the country, learning would continue after eight months.

Kihara admitted that nearly all schools in the vast constituency faced congestion adding that more classrooms were needed to address the issue of social distance.

“The President has told MPs that it’s their duty to construct more classrooms but unfortunately there are no funds to fulfil this,” she said.

The Mp was speaking during the opening of Gathima Primary school in Mai Mahiu which has been constructed through the CDF.

She identified Mai Mahiu as one of the areas that have been adversely affected by congestion due to an increase in population occasioned by the Dry Port and the SGR.

“We are waiting for more funds under the NG-CDF so that we can construct more classrooms in Naivasha and address the issue of congestion,” she said.

During the function, she expressed her concern over cases of teenage pregnancies noting that this would affect the lives of many students.

On his part, Naivasha deputy county commissioner Mutua Kisilu defended the government adding that it was the responsibility of all to fight against the pandemic.

He said that no student would be allowed in school without a face mask, adding that the government was keen to assist those families that could not afford it.