Steph Curry had 25 points and 8 assists as the Golden State Warriors beat the Atlanta Hawks, 134-112 on Wednesday night in a match played at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Warriors, who were playing their first game after the death of assistant coach Dejan Milojevic, went eight days in between games, the first team to go eight or more days without playing in the regular season, not including the All-Star break or stoppage for the pandemic.

Klay Thompson would score 24 points, but the night would belong to a 21 year old Jonathan Kuminga who imposed himself on the match with 25 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals across 29 minutes.

With Steph Curry on the bench in the fourth quarter, Congolese basketball player Jonathan Kuminga took charge, securing a crucial win for the Warriors and bolstering their position in the standings.

Kuminga showcased his prowess by sizing up Atlanta’s Jalen Johnson, driving powerfully past him for a layup and later making a critical steal, setting the stage for a resounding victory against the Hawks.

In a remarkable feat, Kuminga tied Chris Mullin’s 1990 franchise record by making all 11 of his shots, contributing 25 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in just 29 minutes.

The Warriors selected Kuminga born October 6, 2002, with the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

During his rookie season, he won an NBA championship with the team.