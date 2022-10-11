Congratulatory messages pour in for Nanok, Koskei

Social media was Tuesday afternoon abuzz with news of the appointment of immediate former Turkana governor Josphat Nanok as State House comptroller.

According to several posts on social media platforms, Nanok will together serve in the Kenya Kwanza administration with former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Felix Koskei who was named President William Ruto’s Chief of Staff in the latest appointments that are yet to be officially communicated.

The two are close allies of President William Ruto and played key roles during his campaigns only to miss cabinet slots. In fact, Nanok served as Director-General of the campaign secretariat.

Koskei, a member of the Judicial Service Commission stepped down in 2015 as CS to pave way for investigations into corruption allegations against him.

He replaces Davis Chirchir, the incoming Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary. Congratulatory messages continue to pour in for the two.

  

Latest posts

Emotions run high in Embu at burial of 7 family members

Margaret Kalekye

16 guards manning Kombani Market attacked and injured by goons

Beth Nyaga

The 10 shortlisted for DCI boss position

Muraya Kamunde

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: