Congratulatory messages pour in for Nanok, Koskei

Social media was Tuesday afternoon abuzz with news of the appointment of immediate former Turkana governor Josphat Nanok as State House comptroller.

According to several posts on social media platforms, Nanok will together serve in the Kenya Kwanza administration with former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Felix Koskei who was named President William Ruto’s Chief of Staff in the latest appointments that are yet to be officially communicated.

The two are close allies of President William Ruto and played key roles during his campaigns only to miss cabinet slots. In fact, Nanok served as Director-General of the campaign secretariat.

Koskei, a member of the Judicial Service Commission stepped down in 2015 as CS to pave way for investigations into corruption allegations against him.

He replaces Davis Chirchir, the incoming Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary. Congratulatory messages continue to pour in for the two.

Congratulations my brother Governor Nanok following ua appointment as the Comptroller of State of House. Remember our weekly meetings in Gigiri where we did all the plotting pic.twitter.com/YJUdPxON7T — Dr Boni Khalwale, CBS (@KBonimtetezi) October 11, 2022

Hearty congratulations to @GovernorNanok on your appointment as State House Comptroller. You exhibited strategic leadership when you led Kenya Kwanza campaigns to victory. I also share in celebrating the appointment of Hon Felix Kosgei as the new Chief of Staff. Ni God. pic.twitter.com/DhIkAe5MGg — Millicent Omanga (@MillicentOmanga) October 11, 2022

Congratulations my friend and Former Turkana Governor HE Josephat Nanok on your appointment as the State House Comptroller. @GovernorNanok pic.twitter.com/sVZxyi7NkI — Hon. John Kisangau (@mbakimbaki001) October 11, 2022

