Conjestina is progressing well,says Sonko

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has disclosed that the retired boxer Conjestina Achieng’ is responding well to medication at the City Park rehabilitation centre in Nairobi.

The former world boxing Super Middleweight champion was on Saturday airlifted by Sonko’s team to undergo treatment and assessment, following her struggles with suspected mental health complications.

Our team is in Gem, Yalla Siaya County to airlift former international boxer Conjestina Achieng to Nairobi for medical check up and assess whether she needs to be taken back to rehab. We'll keep you posted on her progress.https://t.co/QETupJ4VeC — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) August 28, 2021

“The progress of Conjestina is encouraging. Psychiatrists have already seen her and they are monitoring her situation.She is currently at City Park rehabilitation centre which I put up and her state is better than before. We are hoping for the best because she is being attended to by top notch experts” he said.

The veteran boxer, whose life took a turn for the worse, has been voicing her anger over being neglected by the country that adored her during her peak times in her boxing career.

And Sonko has reiterated that his team would explore all possible alternatives to help in the recovery journey of the the legendary pugilist.

“I have been on top of Conje’s issue for sometime now and my mission is to see her back to normal. The team is doing all they can and we should hope for the best.Two years ago we did this after airlifting her from Kisumu to the rehab in Diani after a public outcry that the state had neglected her and she left the rehab in good state after over a month” he added

In 2019 she had hinted about a return to the boxing ring after gracing the second edition of the Nairobi Fight Night at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre in March, where WBC Super Bantamweight champion Fatuma Zarika took on Zambia’s Catherine Phiri.

“I’m glad to be back to reconnect with the boxing fraternity. I will be back in the ring hopefully in July and I intend to challenge for my former World Boxing Federation belt. I have a promoter and will start serious training very soon,” her words then.

She is a mother to 25 year old son Charltone Otieno who is the epitome of the adage ‘the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree’.

Otieno has exuded bullishness customarily associated with pugilists as he outlines his aspirations to become a professional boxer as well as his journey in the sport thus far.

He look upto his mum for inspiration, having taken his baby steps in boxing under the wings of the legendary boxer.

“I started training to be a boxer when I was five years old. Mum would take me along with her to the gym where she would put me through some sparring sessions. She was a passionate boxer and relentless in training and that is something I have picked from her. Even though I was her son, there was no favouritism or soft treatment from her. She would treat me as if I was preparing for a bout the next day,” Otieno recalls.