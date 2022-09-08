‘Conscientiously’ a tongue twister for many MPs during oath-taking

Majority of lawmakers Thursday treated Kenyans to a light moment as they repeatedly struggled to pronounce one of the words contained in the oath of office.

Whereas most of the legislators preferred to recite the short pledge in English, the last line was not easy on their tongue. Many fumbled and stumbled over the word “conscientiously”.

Others opted to read the solemn affirmation in Kiswahili.

The oath for the MPs reads as follows.

I,……………………, having been elected a member of the Senate /National Assembly do swear (in the name of the Almighty God) (solemnly affirm) that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the People and the Republic of Kenya; that I will obey, respect, uphold, preserve, protect and defend this Constitution of the Republic of Kenya; and that I will faithfully and conscientiously discharge the duties of a member of Parliament. (So help me God).

The MPs were called up to move to the lectern to take oaths of office and allegiance as they lifted the bible.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...