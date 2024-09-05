Conservationists celebrate southern white rhino birth in Ruma National Park

Wildlife conservationists are celebrating a significant milestone after a southern white rhino gave birth in Ruma National Park, Homa Bay County.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) announced the arrival of the rare calf, marking a boost in the population of one of the world’s endangered rhino species.

“Ruma National Park is thrilled to welcome a beautiful new southern white rhino calf,” KWS revealed in a statement, highlighting the positive impact of the birth on conservation efforts.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga welcomed the news, reaffirming her administration’s dedication to conservation.

“Let’s cherish this precious moment and remain committed to protecting our remarkable wildlife,” she said.

Ruma National Park, renowned for its diverse wildlife, is a key revenue source for Homa Bay County.

Last year, the county government launched the Roan Antelope Half Marathon, an annual event aimed at promoting the park.

The marathon has successfully drawn attention to the park, doubling visitor numbers from over 4,000 since its inaugural race in April last year.

Although the second edition of the race, scheduled for May this year, was postponed, Governor Wanga continues to encourage both local and international tourists to visit the park, particularly to see the newborn rhino calf.

She assured the public of her administration’s continued efforts to protect and promote the park’s wildlife.

“We are truly grateful for this addition to our remarkable wildlife and recommit ourselves to protecting our wildlife heritage,” Wanga said, adding that the southern white rhino is a rare gem deserving of sustained conservation efforts.

Governor Wanga also called for continued support in protecting not only rhinos but all species within Kenya’s parks.

“Let’s continue to support conservation efforts for all the precious species in our parks,” she reiterated.