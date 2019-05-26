Conservationists urged to engage youth in environment programs

Conservationists have been urged to engage young people in programs aimed at conserving the environment especially in planting trees to increase the forest cover in the country.

Heart of Green Organization Chairman, Moses Muya, said young people, if well nurtured, can be good ambassadors of conservation.

Speaking at Wiyumiririe Primary school in Laikipia, Muya launched a mentorship and tree adoption among primary school children in eight counties in a bid to nurture the spirit of conservation among young people.

Speaking at the function, Laikipia Deputy Governor, John Mwaniki, stressed the need for all the county governments to embrace the idea and allocate funds for the exercise.

He noted that if all schools support the conservation program the country will improve greatly on forest cover that is currently still low.

