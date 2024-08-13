Conserving Lake Kenyatta: Residents of Mpeketoni seek Govt intervention

Residents of Mpeketoni in Lamu County have called on the government’s intervention to protect Lake Kenyatta, a crucial aquifer in the region.

Local have expressed deep concern over the lake’s diminishing health due to human activities, particularly intensive farming around its shores.

This comes as in recent months; increased agricultural activities have encroached upon the lake’s perimeter, resulting in significant silting.

Human rights organization Haki Africa has joined the call for government action, urging officials to prioritize the protection of Lake Kenyatta as sediment buildup has obstructed the lake’s natural flow and threatening its sustainability and affecting the quality of water and reducing the lake’s capacity to recharge wells that supply many households in Lamu West Sub-County.

Lake Kenyatta is vital to the community, serving as a primary source of water for both domestic use and agriculture.

The potential loss of this key water s ource would have devastating consequences for the local population, who rely heavily on the lake’s resources for their daily needs and livelihoods.