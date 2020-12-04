Consider Modo Kimani for permanent coaching job, AFC Leopards told. 

FKF Premier league side AFC Leopards have been urged to hand a full coaching contract to their stand in tactician Anthony ‘Modo’ Kimani.

Kimani took over the reins in an acting capacity after the departure of head coach Tomas Trucha, whose resignation was occasioned by claims of lack of safety for his manager Prince Channis.

But former KCB and Wazito FC head coach Frank Ouna believes that Kimani, a former player at the den, has got what it takes to steer the team to the next level hence should be considered permanently for the coaching job.

“It’s my humble submission that Anthony ‘Modo’ Kimani fits the bill at AFC Leopards. Please give him the job permanently with a contract to boot. He has proven his worth before. To those who have ears, let them hear” Ouna was quoted.

The team appointed the 36-year-old former International defender who captained Harambee Stars to the final of the 2012 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in Kampala, as the club’s assistant coach in March 2019.

The holder of Basic/Advanced and CAF C licenses was later elevated to temporary head coach position after exit of Rwandese coach Casa Mbungo, who cited financial struggles the club was undergoing.

Former Harambee Stars midfielder Simon Mulama on his part equally backed Kimani saying he has come of age and understands well, the dynamics of being a football coach for the Kenya’s second most successful club behind Gor Mahia with whom they regularly contest the Mashemeji Derby.

“Modo is a great coach. I think he is up to the task, he has been there before as a player and now as a coach. He understands the culture and expectations of the team and the direction with which the team wants to take. He is the right person according to me, unlike the foreign based ones. He deserves the chance” affirmed Mulama.

Ingwe finished sixth last season with 40 points and the club Chairman Dr. Dan Shikanda has previously revealed that his mission is to help restore Leopards’ lost glory, so that they can stop their arch-rivals K’Ogalo, who have dominated the local football scene in the past decade.

Leopards began their top tier Premier League campaign on a positive note after beating brewers Tusker FC 2-1 at the Moi Sports Center Kasarani.

They face newly promoted Bidco United on Sunday at the same venue

