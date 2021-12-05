Constitution: Committee takes public participation to Kwale

The Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee has conducted public participation in Kwale County on two bills that seek to amend elections laws.

The Election Amendment Bill, 2021 aims to address the controversy surrounding the nomination of the members of the county assembly.

The Bill provides that persons nominated to the county assembly by political parties, be persons who are registered voters in the county in which they are nominated.

Initially, the Election Act of 2011 allowed political parties to nominate members of the county assembly without considering, whether the persons are registered voters in the county in which they are nominated.

The Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee was established following the provision of Act 95 of the Constitution of 2010, and it mandated monitoring and supervising the formation of laws and implementation of the Constitution.

Addressing the press in Kwale, Member of Parliament for Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono hailed the residents for taking part in the constitutional process.

Rono added that through public participation, the country can remain united and peaceful since citizens shall be subscribing to laws and doctrines they are familiar with.

‘‘When you engage the public then the end product will always be something agreed upon by the society and this country shall remain united,” Rono said.

He said that the committee has engaged residents from twenty-five counties out of total 47 devolved units and added they are determined to take the exercise to the remaining counties by the end of December.

The MP urged residents from the remaining counties to avail themselves and take part in the democratic process.

He said that through public participation, the country will enact meaningful policies that are beneficial to its citizens.

The second election bill that is in the national assembly is the Election Campaign Financing Amendment Bill, 2020 that aims to amend the Election Campaign Financing Act, 2013.

The Bill provides no obligation for candidates and political parties to tell the public how they have spent their campaign cash.

The bill, sponsored by Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee chairman and Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni also removed scrutiny by the Auditor General.

It also provides that disclosures may only be made to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), and the same would not be made public.

Rono said that the majority of the citizens who participated in the public participation have provided with the provision of the bills.

He said that residents have raised concern that some development projects are financed during the campaign period and blocking contenders from using huge cash will undermine development in the country.

‘‘It’s evident that the laws are discriminatory and what we are getting from the public is that during campaigns, the public benefits from politicians and that should continue,” Rono said.

Rama Idi, a resident from Golini in Matuga Sub-County said that nominating a non-resident to the county assembly will undermine devolution.

Idi said that nominating non-residents will compromise the performance of devolution since the nominated leaders will not be familiar with the problems facing the residents at the grass level.

“It doesn’t make sense that someone from Kwale County is nominated in the county assembly of Garissa County. How do you expect that person to solve problems facing people in Garissa? No, that should be stopped. We want laws that will make devolution functional,” Idi said.