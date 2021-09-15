 Construction company ordered to repay Judiciary Ksh 3.2 million

by Hunja Macharia
A contractor putting up a modern law court in Siaya has been ordered to refund funds that meant to purchase water during construction after it was discovered he used water from the court’s main connection.

A joint team comprising members of the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee, the office of the Auditor General and the Judiciary headquarters said the contractor, M/s Nanchang Foreign Engineering Kenya Ltd will have to refund Ksh  3.2 million after it was established that it did not spend a penny on water.

Led by Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, the team that was in Siaya to follow up on audit queries raised by the auditor general ordered the Judiciary to follow up with the contractor to ensure that public funds were not lost.

“We have directed that the money must be refunded and judiciary head office has undertaken to do that” said Otiende Amollo who was briefing the media outside the Siaya law courts.

He said the team had also established that the contractor did the works specified on a Ksh 16 million advance payment.

The matter had been flagged by the auditors who queried the rationale of paying the contractor yet the works had not been done.

Despite the few challenges, Otiende Amollo said that his team was satisfied with the workmanship of the Ksh 347 million project that is funded by the World Bank.

  

