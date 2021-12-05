Construction of 15km Naibor-Illpolie road launched in Laikipia

The government has launched the construction of 15-kilometre Naibor- Illpolei road in Laikipia North Sub county at a total cost of Kshs 600 million.

Speaking during the launch at Naibor in Laikipia North, Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) Director Philemon Kandie said the construction is expected to be complete within a time frame of two years.

“The policy that we have implemented in this project is that we are doing it in two phases. The construction will last for a period of 24 months and 36 months,” the director said, adding that the performance period is aimed at enhancing maintenance and sustainability of the road.

Eng Kandie revealed that plans are underway to rehabilitate a section of the road in the area that was initially constructed in 2003 and open other important road networks in the region.

He added that the government has committed funds to spot improve the link road to Doldol from Nanyuki town targeting to improve economic livelihood of the residents.

“We will ensure that even after tarmacking the 15-kilometre road by using the resources we have up to Illpolei, we will spot improve routinely so that we can do an all-weather road from Illpolie to Doldol and beyond,” Kandie promised.

The area Member of Parliament Sarah Lekorere said the construction of the road is a relief to residents since they have been suffering due to high cost of transport for the longest time and insecurity issues.

“For the longest time I can remember, this road has been a nightmare. In 2015, an ambulance was swept off by floods carrying a nurse, driver and a pregnant woman who was due for delivery, and to date we have never recovered their bodies,” the legislator said.

“The construction of this road is very important since fare will go down and businesses will thrive,” she added.