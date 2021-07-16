Construction of Chinese-built Western Bypass to be completed in December

The government says construction of Kshs. 17 billion Western Bypass by Chinese contractor is on track, and the project set to be completed on time.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia disclosed Friday that the road that being constructed by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), will be ready for use by December this year.

Macharia said the completion of the 17km road will ease traffic nightmare that has been the order of the day to residents of Nairobi and surrounding counties.

The contractor, CRBC, also constructing the country’s first ever expressway linking Westlands and the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) has employed hundreds of local youth so as to ensure the project is completed within stipulated time.

According to CS Macharia, the government has acquired 20 acres of land along the major road and the owners have already been compensated paving way for the completion of the road which is almost three quarters done

Speaking during the inspection of the road, he said the government has invested heavily for a complete Nairobi Ring Road Network Master Plan.

The CS and the contractor carried out an extensive review of the construction of the 4-lane dual carriageway which starts at Kikuyu town, passes through Wangige, Kihara, Ndederu, Ruminyi, and terminates at Ruaka. Included are 17.3km of service roads, 7 interchanges, 9 overpasses and 14 underpasses.

Other bypasses in the master plan include Southern Bypass, Northern Bypass, and Eastern Bypass.

Besides ending traffic challenges in Nairobi and parts of Kiambu, Macharia said that the key project which has been funded by the national government and China Exim Bank will increase Kenya’s foreign direct investment from tourism.